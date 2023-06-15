Eversham fire leaves family of four homeless 

A fire of electrical origin completely destroyed a one-bedroom wooden house in Eversham Village, Corentyne on Tuesday leaving a family of four contemplating their next move.

Shondel Hopkinson, 39, a security officer along with her husband, a driver, and children ages 14 and 13 occupied the Lot 19 Eversham residence.

According to Hopkinson, she left home around 11 am to head to the bank. Around 2.30 pm she was informed that her entire house was engulfed in flames. “The person told me to come home now and when I reach police and firefighters were already there. It was completely burnt.”