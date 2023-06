PPP/C, APNU in Bartica tie -ruling party increased seats from 3 to 9

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have secured an equal number of seats in the Bartica municipality in what represents a major advance for the ruling party.

Bartica in Cuyuni/Mazaruni has for years been a traditional voting ground of the People’s National Congress/ Reform – the largest party in the APNU coalition.

Official results yesterday from the Guyana Elections Commission showed that the PPP/C attracted 183 more votes than APNU.