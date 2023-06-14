APNU wins Linden by wide margin, PPP/C votes up significantly

Despite losing its bid for the township of Linden, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has made inroads in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) stronghold.

The Guyana Elections Commission’s official declaration of results yesterday showed that the PPP/C secured an increase of 2,000 votes when compared to 2018, where it only received 402 votes. Despite this, APNU also moved up sharply as they secured 8,002 votes, an increase of 4,396 from 2018.

The high number of votes is a clear indication that the voters were more motivated than in 2018 when a total of 5,132 was recorded at the polls.