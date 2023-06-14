Onderneeming boy dies after run over by canter

A 13-year-old boy from Onderneeming in Region Two died after he was run over on Monday by a canter driven by the businessman he was employed with.

Dead is Rovin Mark Williams.

According to information the businessman was reversing out of his yard at Adventure when Williams fell from the canter and was crushed. The incident occurred around 6 pm at Adventure, Region Two.

Williams was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A fellow worker, Joshuah Ramdatt related what happened.

“I was right there, before I raise an alarm he already ran him over him… was sad but he died at the hospital”, Ramdatt said.

The businessman is in police custody.

This newspaper understands that Williams was working with the businessman to pick mangoes and had dropped out of school.