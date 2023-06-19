Businessman hospitalised following vehicular incident that killed 13-yr-old employee

The Guyana Police Force, Region Two, has confirmed that the businessman whose Canter truck had run over and killed his 13-year-old employee Rovin Williams has been hospitalised since the incident but charges are pending.

Region Two Commander Khemraj Shivbaran told the Stabroek News that the police are waiting for the man to be discharged. At that time, Shivbaran further explained, he will be asked to give a statement and will be taken to the scene of the incident. Additionally, he will be placed on cash bail and upon completion of the investigation, charges will follow.