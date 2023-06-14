CJ to rule soon in IDPADA-G subvention case

A ruling is expected to be delivered soon, in the action brought by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) against Government’s refusal to pay its $68 million monthly subvention.

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC, said that notices will be sent informing of the date for her decision which she said she intends to deliver in the “shortest possible time.”

When the matter came up yesterday for clarification the Court wanted on certain points, attorney for IDPADA-G, Vivian Williams, contended that his client has a legitimate expectation to the disbursement of the funds.