Minister Indar in confrontation at Den Amstel Polling Station

Junior Public Works Minister, Deodat Indar has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video of him embroiled in a confrontation at the Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara polling station on Monday surfaced on social media.

The incident has raised concerns about the behaviour of the Minister and his approach to GECOM staff at the polling station. The contents of the disagreement at this time are unknown but he has been heavily criticized by members of the public for his boorish and uncivil behaviour.

The video footage captured an argument between the minister and Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) polling day staff when he made a visit to the polling station. It is unclear whether the incident occurred during the day or in the night when ballots were being counted.