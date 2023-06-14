PPP/C confirmed as holder of all Lethem seats

The PPP/C has won the municipality of Lethem in District 9 as it ran unopposed and APNU Leader Aubrey Norton reasoned that this was because the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) did not give a reprieve to its complaints that its district representative had his vehicle vandalized and all the Party’s documents were stolen.

“Our person had their vehicle broken into and all of our documents stolen,” Norton told Stabroek News yesterday. He continued, “We told GECOM and asked for an extension. At the time we had asked for extra time and they had said no.” Running unopposed means that the PPP/C now hold all five seats on the Town Council, two more than it did at the 2018 LGE.