Claiming fraud on nomination lists, APNU files court action to block LGE

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said yesterday that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) had filed court action to block the local government elections slated for June 12, after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) failed to address the charges of fraud APNU made about the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) nomination lists.

At the party’s weekly press conference yesterday, Norton explained that lawyers had approached the court on Wednesday with the party’s application. “We filed … a court action seeking to either postpone or stop the local government elections… As far as I gather from the lawyers, we have a 28 May date fixed for hearing on this matter. We also have other pending legal action that we will take to deal with this issue. But as it stands, on the question of the manipulation of the boundaries and a number of other issues we have already filed. And we will continue to file legal action to deal with these issues.”