Local gov’t polls can’t go on without probe of alleged fraud on PPP/C lists – APNU

The main opposition APNU yesterday insisted that the upcoming June local government elections cannot proceed without an investigation into the alleged irregularities discovered on PPP/C lists submitted on Nomination Day.
APNU’s Member of Parliament, Shurwayne Holder, who read a press statement at the party’s weekly press conference yesterday said that since Nomination Day on April 17 when contesting parties submitted their lists of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), it has been discovered that the PPP/C lists “contained numerous instances of forgery, fakery, impersonation and blatant electoral fraudulent acts.”