People have multiple existences – Jagdeo says about PS’ trip to China

As controversy continues to swirl around why the Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary had her phone seized by US authorities and US visa revoked, the government now has to defend political work being done by a senior public servant when it had publicly frowned on such practices.

On Wednesday President Irfaan Ali had disclosed that Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas was on business for the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) when she was called in for a secondary inspection at the Miami International Airport in the US on April 8th while on her way to China.