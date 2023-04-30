ANUG calls on gov’t to come clean on Home Affairs PS

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday called on the government to come clean on the implications of the seizing by US authorities of the phone of the Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary and the subsequent revocation of her visa.

In a press release yesterday, ANUG noted that on 21st April, 2023 Stabroek News reported that the mobile phone of Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas had been seized by the US immigration authorities when she was at Miami Airport in transit to China. Although Toussaint Jr Thomas was permitted to continue to China, her US. visa was revoked by those authorities two days later.