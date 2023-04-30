Nandlall says review of Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act completed, bill to be tabled -still no word on composing of Service Commission

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC says a complete review has been done of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act and an amendment Bill is in draft to be tabled in the National Assembly later this year.

Speaking at the Guyana Bar Association’s Law Week Symposium on Friday, Nandlall addressed a series of law reforms in the works along with administrative improvements but was notably silent on the long-awaited composing of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the process for the confirming of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice.

Addressing the theme `New Frontiers in Law, Preparing for the Future’, Nandlall told his audience, which included Caribbean Court of Justice judge Winston Anderson, that the Government recognises that with the burgeoning oil sector it must create, with commensurate dispatch, a legal regulatory framework and the accompanying institutional capabilities to “cradle, support and propel these transformative strides”.