President meets Russian, Cuban ambassadors

President Irfaan Ali (centre) recently met with the Ambassador of Russia to Guyana, Alexander Kurmaz (fifth from right) and the Ambassador of Cuba to Guyana, Jorge Francisco Luis (fourth from right) at State House.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also part of the meeting. (Office of the President photo)