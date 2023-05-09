Chandan-Edmond repeats call for independent probe into Home Ministry PS

Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Geeta Chandan-Edmond yesterday reiterated her call on the government to provide answers and send Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas on leave pending an independent investigation.
In a statement, Chandan-Edmond, a member of the People’s National Congress Reform and opposition parliamentarian, said it has been 18 days since the first report of Thomas’ phone being confiscated. She said that while in the initial days subsequent to the Stabroek News report, the government was trying to defend “the indefensible” the nation was no wiser on the issue.