Home Affairs PS was not travelling on gov’t business

Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary (PS), Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas was not travelling on government business when her cell phone was confiscated on April 8 and visa revok-ed by US border authorities, sources say, amid growing questions as to what in her background triggered the incident.
Since her return to Guy-ana, Toussaint Jr. Thomas has maintained silence and yesterday, APNU Home Affairs shadow, Geeta Chandan-Edmond called on the PS to proceed on leave.
Breaking its official silence yesterday, the government said that it is awaiting a formal report on the issue from the United States authorities before any decisions but that Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) actions were lawful.