Home Affairs PS was carrying around US$9,000 when phone was seized

Home Affairs Ministry Perma-nent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas was carrying a significant amount of cash but below the threshold for declaration when she was selected for a secondary inspection on April 8th at Miami International Airport in the US and her cell phone subsequently confiscated.

The government has maintained silence on what it will do in relation to Toussaint Jr Thomas as a result of the seizure of the cellphone and the revocation of her US visa given what could have possibly been behind the moves by the US Customs and Border Protection.

Toussaint Jr Thomas submitted a report on the April 8th incident to Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and this was to be transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enable further dialogue with the US authorities. It is unclear if the report was forwarded to the ministry.