Home Affairs PS was on PPP/C training programme – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that Home Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas was on her way to a training programme in China for the PPP/C when she was called in for a secondary inspection at Miami International Airport in the US and her cellphone seized.

Coming 18 days after the confiscating of her phone, the President’s statement will make even murkier the questions surrounding why she was pulled in by the authorities, why she was on a watch list and why her visa was revoked two days later. The nature of the training in China is also unclear.