Sophia guard stabbed to death, reputed husband held

By Subhana Shiwmangal

A 31-year-old security guard was stabbed to death yesterday morning at her Sophia home and her reputed husband has been held.

A police report stated that Lisa George of Lot 604 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown was stabbed 22 times. Meshack Douglas, a 23-year-old security guard of Charlestown, Georgetown was arrested shortly after and two knives were recovered from the scene.

Enquiries revealed that George wanted to end the relationship she shared with the suspect for the past seven months due to ongoing issues.