`Intelligence agency existed before my presidency’ – Ali says

Although there had never been an official announcement that Guyana had established a national intelligence agency, one has been in operation for over a decade and had several heads appointed over its course under both the PPP/C and APNU+AFC administrations, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said.

“The agency was created years ago. I came as the President and met NISA [National Intelligence and Security Agency]. The National Intelligence Agency was there before my presidency. This National Intelligence and Security Agency has been operating for a number of years; over a decade,” Ali yesterday said in response to questions from the Stabroek News and on the sidelines of the handing over the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 Elections report.