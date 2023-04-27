President not in dereliction on top judicial appointments but must act swiftly – judge

High Court Judge Damone Younge has ruled that President Irfaan Ali must act with “all convenient speed” in ensuring the appointments of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice and therefore must also move with swiftness in engaging Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton as is mandated by the Constitution.

She said that the current state of affairs “is a stain to our country’s otherwise richly woven legal tapestry.”

She made it clear, however, that contrary to the action brought by the main opposition APNU+AFC, the President could not be said to have been in dereliction of duty nor constitutional breach with any delay ascribed to him by the political party between August 2020 and April 2022, for not ensuring the appointments of the top two judicial posts.