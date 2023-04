GDF Chief of Staff retiring after 33 years of service -Lt Col Khan likely successor

The Guyana Defence Force will tomorrow bid farewell to Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Lieutenant Colonel Omar Khan is tipped to replace him.

While Bess will reach the age of retirement of 55 in December, he will proceed tomorrow on pre-retirement leave, having accumulated more than seven months.

The army has invited the press to witness the Change of Command Parade for the outgoing Chief of Staff, slated to be held tomorrow at the Drill Square, Base Camp Ayanganna.