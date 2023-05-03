Guard remanded over murder of wife

A 23-year-old security guard of Charlestown, Georgetown was remanded to prison yesterday on the charge of murdering his wife.

Meshack Douglas appeared before Magistrate Roshelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court in Court 1 where the charge was read to him. He was accused of murdering his reputed wife, Lisa George at her Sophia apartment on the 26th April.

Douglas was not required to plead to the offence and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to the 29th May for statements.