Corentyne man charged with murdering ex-wife

Avemanen Permaul was this afternoon remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Waynumattie Permaul, who he has confessed to killing and then burying in a shallow grave.

An unrepresented Avemanen Permaul appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was then remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Albion Magistrate’s Court, where it will be called on May 31.

The body of Waynumattie, also known as ‘Dataley,’ 53, was found in the shallow grave dug in an empty lot located two houses away from where she resided around 01:45 on April, 29, several days after she was reported missing by her son, Veerasammy Permaul.

The accused had confessed to murdering the woman and burying her in the shallow grave after which he had led police to the location where the discovery was made.