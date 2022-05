Avemanen Permaul was yesterday afternoon remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Waynumattie Permaul.

An unrepresented Permaul also known as “Terry”, 55, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where the indictable charge was read to him.

The charge stated that the accused between April 21 and April 22 at Kilcoy/Chesney Village murdered the woman.