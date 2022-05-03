Assault charge against ANUG executive Jabour withdrawn

An assault charge against businessman and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) executive Kian Jabour has been withdrawn.

Jabour, 34, of Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, had been charged in February with the assault of his ex-girlfriend and had been released on $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

ANUG today announced the withdrawal of the charge by the complainant and said that in light of the development it was happy to welcome Jabour back to active participation in the party’s executive.

“As stated initially by the party and reiterated, we believe in the pillars of respect for individual rights, as well as the premise of innocence until proven otherwise. It is too easy for social media trolls with malevolent and ulterior intent to use that platform to spread uninformed and biased opinion as if it were fact, and to demonize individuals with little to no evidence,” the party added.

The party had previously announced that Jabour would be withdrawing from all of its activities pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against him.