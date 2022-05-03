Press focus on accountability has never been more important in Guyana -western envoys say in joint statement to mark World Press Freedom Day

The Heads of Mission of the ABC-EU countries say that press attention to accountability has never been more important in Guyana with the large revenue stream entering government coffers.

In a joint statement to mark World Press Freedom Day today, the heads of mission of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union (EU) said that the work of the press is particularly important as there is a regularly stated intent by the government to use the large amount of resources for development across all regions and races in Guyana.

`Press attention to accountability has never been more important in Guyana with a historically large revenue stream entering government coffers and a regularly stated intent to use those resources for a development agenda that cuts across all regions and races’, said the statement by Ambassador of the United States, Sarah-Ann Lynch; British High Commissioner, Jane Miller; Canadian High Commissioner, Mark Berman and EU Ambassador Dr. Fernando Ponz Cantó.