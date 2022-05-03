EPA says impact study needed for fifth Exxon oil project -if approved a total of one million barrels per day could be drawn by 2027

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday said that ExxonMobil’s proposed Uaru well development in the Atlantic will require an impact study and if the go-ahead is given it would see a total of more than one million barrels of oil per day being extracted from five platforms by the second quarter of 2027.

Yesterday, less than a month after receiving the application for a fifth oil project from ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL, the EPA said that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was necessary and it also simultaneously published a summary of the project.

Members of the public now have 28 days from yesterday to make written submissions to the Agency, setting out those questions and matters which they require to be answered or considered in the EIA.