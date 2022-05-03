ANUG calls for major relief to working class using oil money

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday called for major relief for the working class utilising monies accruing from oil sales.

In a statement to mark Labour Day, ANUG contended that the real cost of living since 2020 has jumped by over 40%.

“In particular, the cost of essential commodities has risen drastically: plantain was $80 per lb and is now $200 per lb. It is the working class, who have already endured much over fifty years of decay under poor leadership, who are hardest hit by these increases”, the party said.