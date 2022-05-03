Engineer apologises to PAC, seeks review of decision for criminal probe

Days after declaring that he stood by his explanation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, former engineer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dannie Ramdolar has written to the PAC to apologise for his actions and to ask that the body review their decision for a criminal probe of his conduct.

Last Monday, during the scrutiny of the ministry’s expenditure for 2018, the PAC ordered that a criminal investigation be launched into the actions of Ramdolar after he misled the committee in his response to justify full payment for a contract signed in December 2018 before all of the works were completed.