On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2022 today, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) is urging the Guyana Government to assure journalists and media houses that it does not and will not utilise spyware such as Pegasus.

This sophisticated spyware is increasingly at the centre of a number of international controversies and has been improperly used by some governments.

The GPA said that private individuals and organisations are also not immune from this call.