The Pegasus spyware scandal

In the last month or so, there were four major heat waves in the western part of the United States with record triple-digit temperatures in Oregon and Washington that caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. This extreme temperature has also resulted in hundreds of thousands of acres of forest fires in California and Oregon in the United States, and British Columbia in Canada. The fires were so massive that smoke travelled all the way to the East Coast and turned the skies above New York City hazy and red. During this week, heat waves are expected to continue. Scientists have long predicted that higher temperatures would lead to more heat waves and droughts in some areas as well as bigger and more frequent wildfires.