President warns about locking out of new oil suppliers

President Irfaan Ali has warned about the “locking out” of new suppliers of oil like Guyana in the global drive to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
According to a statement from the Office of the President, he was speaking on Friday during a virtual meeting between Caribbean leaders and US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Joining the meeting in Barbados where he had stopped following a visit to the United Kingdom (UK), Ali said that while the world is heading in the direction of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, locking out new suppliers can create a monopoly for those who are currently involved in the oil industry.