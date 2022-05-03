Opposition Leader calls on gov’t to begin collective bargaining 

On the occasion of May Day, Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton has called on the government to begin collective bargaining.

“This PPP Government must put aside its pride and arrogance and reach out to the unions to begin the process of Collective Bargaining. The PPP must be cognisant that workers’ rights are human rights and that each worker must be treated equally. Our working women and men in every sector must be given proper wages and benefits to live decently and comfortably. Any government worth its salt would quickly seek to engage labour leaders and put into action the labour conventions that have been signed on to and, further, to deliver on the social and economic rights of workers enshrined in the Guyana Constitution. We intend to be that kind of government”, Norton said.

For the last 20 years or so, collective bargaining has been ignored by successive governments.