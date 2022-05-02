Lewis rails at cost of living, blasts gov’t for ignoring Berbice bauxite workers

General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis yesterday railed at the cost of living and launched a blistering attack on the PPP/C government in which he accused it of victimising members of the former government and ignoring the plight of Berbice bauxite workers.
Speaking to the GTUC’s traditional May Day gathering at the Critchlow Labour College (CLC), Lewis called on the Ministry of Labour to push for collective bargaining agreements between unions and employers, as he flagged it is a key step to improving the conditions of work.