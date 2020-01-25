Laying off of bauxite workers legally wrong – Scott -says claim of fuel shortage to be probed

Describing the laying off of 142 workers by the Russian bauxite company, BCGI as legally and morally wrong, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott yesterday said it never provided the necessary legal and statutory notice to either the labour department or the union as the law requires.

Scott made the statement to the Department of Public Information (DPI). He has not been available to Stabroek News.

The laid-off workers have since blocked the Berbice River to prevent the loading of bauxite.