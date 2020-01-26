Bauxite union up in arms over DPI claim it met with minister on layoffs -says has lost confidence in his management of dispute

The Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GWU) has strongly denied a Department of Public Information (DPI) release stating that the union had a meeting with Minister Keith Scott on the recent layoffs by BCGI.

In a GB&GWU release, the union referenced a DPI release dated 24th January 2020 captioned “Labour Dept working to have Rusal workers reinstated,” and made it clear that that it had no such meeting with Minister Scott and “is dumbfounded at this deceptive claim clearly attributed to the Minister in the DPI release.”

The union went on to state that “Without fear of contradiction…”, it wished to let it be publically known that though a meeting was held on Thursday 23rd January with representatives of Labour, the GB&GWU and management of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), which was chaired by Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle of the Department of Labour, “Minister Scott did not even have an invisible presence that was felt. He did not even make a brief entrance.”