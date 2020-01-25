President offers condolences on passing of Bryn Pollard

President David Granger today expressed condolences on the passing of Senior Counsel Bryn Pollard yesterday.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency follows:

His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is saddened at the death of legal luminary, Mr. Brynmor Thornton Inniss Pollard, OR, CCH, SC, who died on Friday.

Mr. Pollard was born to Muriel and Fitzgerald Pollard in the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara on October 10, 1928. He attended the Queen’s College of Guyana, where after graduating from Sixth Form, he taught at the school briefly, before proceeding to London to read for the Bar. In 1959 he returned to Guyana and was called to the Bar before serving in the Attorney-General’s Chambers under the then Attorney-General, Sir Shridath Ramphal, OE, Q.C.

In 1970, shortly before Guyana attained its Republican status, Mr. Pollard was invited to take silk and became a Queen’s Counsel. Following this, he was appointed as the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and served as an expert authority on legislative drafting, constitutional and public law, and related matters.

He left the service of the Government of Guyana in 1979 when he was engaged by the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Co-operation and seconded to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as General Counsel. At the Secretariat, he assisted in the harmonisation of the Region’s Companies Law, and provided assistance to the Constitutional Assembly of Namibia, South West Africa, which was poised to attain independence at the time. He was also a leading participant in the efforts of the Council of Legal Education and its two law schools in Trinidad and Jamaica.

Mr. Pollard served as the Vice-Chairman of the Juridical Committee of the Organisation of American States (OAS) from 2000 – 2002 and the Judicial Service Committee of Guyana; he demitted that office in 2010.

For his outstanding contributions in the field of law at the national, regional, Commonwealth and international levels, Mr. Pollard was conferred the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) and later in 2015, with the Order of Roraima.

President Granger expresses heartfelt sympathy to Mr. Pollard’s four children –Mr. Andrew Pollard, SC; Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms. Catherine Pollard, Messrs Ian and Michael Pollard and his six grandchildren – Gina, Angelica, Nikolas, Tyla, Nataliya and Julia and other relatives and friends.

