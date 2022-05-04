Gov’t has no intention of spying on journalists

Calling it an invented issue, President Irfaan Ali yesterday made it clear that his government has no intention of spying on journalists, while saying such activity should be rooted out from free societies.
Speaking at the opening of a two-day conference and symposium to mark World Freedom Day, Ali gave the assurance in response to a call from Guyana Press Association Nazima Raghubir, who called upon him to state definitively whether his administration was “in possession of spyware or plans to acquire and use it, especially on journalists.”