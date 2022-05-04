Gov’t launches Guyana Media and Communication Academy

With the government being convinced an empowered, highly professional and highly skilled media fraternity” will augur well for Guyana’s democracy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame Mc Coy yesterday officially announced the launch of the Guyana Media and Communication Academy through which media workers are expected to access over 2,000 online courses.
The launching of the Academy was done on the first day of a two-day conference and symposium organised by the Office of the Prime Minister to mark World Press Freedom Day at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.