ANUG proposes method for dealing with bloated voters list

Rapping the two main political parties for “power-grabbing policies”, ANUG yesterday proposed a raft of changes to the electoral laws including a method for dealing with the bloated voters roll.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), which is one of three parties holding a joinder seat in Parliament, submitted its recommendations for changes to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) in a letter to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira. The government issued draft amendments to RoPA in early November, initiated a six-week consultation and invited submissions from the public.

In the letter signed by its Chairman, Timothy Jonas SC, ANUG noted that before the March 2nd, 2020 general elections and during the subsequent recount much was made by one party of the unreliability of the list of electors. ANUG said that this criticism was not unfounded as many Guyanese migrate and die abroad and their deaths are not recorded here and there is no automatic removal of their names from the list.