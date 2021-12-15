Graduates from women’s programme get surprise $50K grant to start businesses

The 143 graduates of a Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme were taken by surprise when they received more than just their certificates on graduation day at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

According to a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) release, when the women turned up yesterday to collect their certificates they were astounded to hear the minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, announce that they would also be given a grant of $50,000 each to assist them in starting up their businesses.

The grants were made possible through an initiative called the ‘Empowerment Fund. According to the release, Global Affairs Canada gave funds to the World Food Programme Caribbean Multi Country Office which in turn enabled the Guyana Government to access a grant of US$1.2 million. Further, some 4,760 women who participated in the WIIN training programme across the country will be able to benefit from the Fund.