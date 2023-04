As the government pushes for the establishment of a National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton is already making his objections to the bill known.

The NISA Bill was on Monday introduced to the National Assembly by Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall.

Subject to its introduction to the house, the bill seven days after being published in the Gazette and circulated to the Members, can then be read for the second time.