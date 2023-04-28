President orders that intelligence agency bill be taken to select committee

President Irfaan Ali tonight said that he had ordered that a bill for a national intelligence agency be taken to a select committee of Parliament for full deliberations.

The move comes after public consternation had been sounded over the bill to establish a National Intelligence and Security Agencyl.

In a post on his Facebook page, the President said: “I have instructed the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and the Attorney General that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Bill be sent to a Special Select Committee of the Parliament so that the views and ideas of all stakeholders can be examined.

“I am aware of the importance of this Bill, but equally, I am committed to ensuring the fulsome nature of the Bill is understood and that interested stakeholders be given the opportunity to contribute to it”.