Venezuelan woman gets six months for operating brothel

A Venezuelan woman was jailed for six months on Wednesday for operating a brothel in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons Act, according to a release from the Ministry of Human Services.

Mayelin Cordova, 41, pleaded guilty at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court to the offence where two women were the survivors.

The release said that the prosecution arose following a raid by the Counter-trafficking in Persons Unit of the Ministry of Human Services last week in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Police Force.

The ministry said that this is the third successful conviction that the unit has secured this year with the provision of protective care, counselling and other support systems through the ministry.