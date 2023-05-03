Ministry demolishes brothels operated by convicted Venezuelan

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday demolished two brothels that were operated by a convicted Venezuelan citizen.

A Ministry of Home Affairs press release stated that the Ministry in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Ministerial Special Task Force on Trafficking in Persons, launched an operation to demolish the two brothels or kayamoos.

The brothels located at Barakatt Backdam and Crusher Landing in Region Seven were operated by Mayelin Josefina Cordova, who was recently convicted for operating a brothel in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons Act and sentenced to six months imprisonment.