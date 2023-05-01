National Intelligence and Security Agency Bill 2023

In relation to the seizure of the cellphone of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Permanent Secretary and the revocation of her visa by the US authorities, the President reportedly stated that the Permanent Secretary was on her way to a training programme in China for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic when she was called in for a secondary inspection at Miami International Airport. Amid criticisms about political party officials being appointed to the position of Permanent Secretary in what has traditionally been a politically neutral Public Service, the Minister of Home Affairs asserted that such appointments are solely at the discretion of the President. However, all appointments to the Public Service, including those of Permanent Secretaries and Regional Executive Officers, are the responsibility of the Public Service Commission (PSC), as provided for by Article 201(1) of the Constitution:

The power to make appointments to public offices and to remove and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices shall vest in the Public Service Commission.