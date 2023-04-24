The Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) held its 9th Conference last week at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance gave the opening remarks in which she stated that Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) painted the Caribbean region as a “haven for corruption”; and the CPI scores and rankings are based on the perception and assessment of two to three persons who were not selected by the electorate. She also sought to question the methodology used in the compilation of the Index and indicated that the Government of Guyana does not recognize the Index.
Those unfortunate comments about the Corruption Perceptions Index
