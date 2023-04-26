West Bank man charged with breaking into four bonds, stealing millions

More than four months after a wanted bulletin was issued for him, Devindra Moteeram was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with breaking into four bonds on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and carting off millions in goods..
The 25-year-old businessman of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was accused of stealing millions in equipment, contractor tools and other items from the bonds when he appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh.