Relatives of the late Selena Sooklall who died in a hit and run accident on Saturday night on the Vergenoegen, East Bank Berbice public road, are clueless as to why she was in a kneeling position on the road at the time of her demise.

Sooklall’s daughter told Stabroek News yesterday that she lived with four of her children. Their house is situated on the roadside. Sooklall was said to be in a kneeling position at the centre of the road when a red pickup struck her.